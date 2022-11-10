Explosion at private firecracker factory in Madurai: 5 workers burnt to death, several injured

Madurai: Five people were killed in an explosion that occurred in a private firecracker factory near Usilambatti in Madurai today, said the Superintendent of Police, Madurai. The firework factory was completely demolished after the massive explosion.

As per reports, a massive explosion occurred in the fireworks factory in Azhagusirai village near Usilampatti in the Madurai district. Locals heard the sound of the explosion and reached the spot. All of the deceased,are believed to be workers, who were employed in the cracker factory. Police and fire tenders have rushed to the spot. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. Fire tenders also recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent them for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway and cops are trying to ascertain the reason behind this explosion.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the deceased. Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister, P Moorthy handed over the compensation to the families of the deceased. ‘I was deeply saddened to hear the news that five people died in a sudden explosion today in a Firecrackers factory operating in the village near Tirumangalam in Madurai district’, said CM Stalin. Taking note of the incident, he said, ‘I have ordered special treatment for those injured in this accident at Madurai Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital’.