Extortion case; Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Delhi court for bail hearing

Jacqueline Fernandez, the actress from Bollywood, will arrive in Delhi today for her pending bail hearing in the extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The trial court had previously granted her interim bail in the case. The temporary relief was granted until November 10.

Since her name appeared in the Rs 200-crore money extortion case linked to conman Chandresekhar, Fernandez has been flying in and out of Delhi for questioning and court hearings. Several agencies, including the ED and the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing, have questioned the actress (EOW).

The actress’ lawyer recently stated that they would continue to fight for her dignity, stating that she was innocent.

Even the main accused, Chandrashekar, claimed in a letter that the actress had no knowledge or involvement in the alleged case.

‘It is very unfortunate that Jacqueline has been made accused in the PMLA case. As I have clearly said before, we were in a relationship and I have given her and her family gifts. What is their fault? She asked me nothing except love her and stand by her. Every single penny spent on her and her family was earned from a legitimate source of earnings and will be proven in the trial court very soon,’ he wrote in the letter.