UDF gains in Kerala Local body byelections; Bags 16 wards, LDF wins 11

Thiruvananthapuram: The United Democratic Front obtained an edge in the byelections carried out in the 29 local bodies of 7 districts in the state. UDF candidates have won or maintained a lead in 16 local bodies, while a UDF-backed independent candidate had won a seat.

Meanwhile, LDF has ensured victory in 11 seats and BJP won two seats. After 17 years, UDF wrested Vattoli ward in Kizhakkoth panchayat in Kozhikode from LDF with the success of Raseena Pookott by a lead of 272 votes. Bypolls were conducted in several wards in Kottayam, Kannur, Alappuzha, Kollam, Idukki, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod districts.

With a considerable lead of 2121 votes, CPM candidate Govindan won in Painkulam ward of Pazhayannur block panchayat in Thrissur. MM Raveendran of CPM won the bypoll in Keezhariyur ward at Maladi block panchayat in Kozhikode by defeating the Congress candidate for 158 votes. Congress candidates E Elberi, and MJ Shyja defeated their rivals in Chekkalavilakam and Manjappara wards in Thiruvananthapuram district, respectively. In Pathanamthitta, LDF retained Kembankeri Division of Pulikeezhu Block panchayat. LDF candidate Aneesh wins by 220 votes

For 299 votes, Congress candidate Albert defeated an independent candidate in Vannappuram ward in Elamdesam block panchayat in Idukki. LDF won Ponneduthan ward in Kanjikuzhy panchayat, and retained the seat in Thottikkanam of Santhanpara panchayat. LDF also won Kuzhikandam ward of Karunapuram panchayatikandam ward of Karunapuram panchayat.

BJP candidate Geetha S won the election in Kottuvankonam ward in Kollam, while Congress candidate Latha Biju got elected in Kollam’s Perayam. In Alappuzha, CPM yielded success in Vathara ward, while BJP won Karthikappally ward and Congress gained seats in Vanmazhi West and Adi Kattukulangara wards.