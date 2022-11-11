CM of Andhra Pradesh pledges Rs. 10 lakh in relief after explosion at fireworks plant leaves 3 dead

A massive explosion at a firecracker manufacturing facility in Kadiyadda village of Tadepalligudem mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district resulted in at least three fatalities and one injury.

‘A total of eight persons worked at the factory who returned home at 5pm. The explosion took place while they had stepped out for dinner,’ said Ravi Prakash, SP for the West Godavari district.

On Thursday, the event took place between 8 and 8:20 p.m. According to SP, ‘3 individuals were killed, 1 was hurt, and 1 was untraceable.’ ‘According to the preliminary inquiry, it seems that the explosion might have happened after the firecrackers started to burn,’ he continued.

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressed shock and grief over the deaths of three people and also made an immediate payment of Rs. 10 lakh to the surviving family members.

Additionally, CM urged authorities to provide the greatest care for the hurt. In the region where the incident occurred, officials were instructed to take the necessary relief measures.