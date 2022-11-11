Kerala GST Department summons actress Nimisha Sajayan for ‘suspected tax evasion’!

Nimisha Sajayan, a Malayalam actress, was cited by Kerala’s State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) division for allegedly attempting to evade paying taxes totaling Rs 20.65 lakh. But the actress failed to appear before the authorities, so her mother, Anandavalli S Nair, answered the summons.

Saju Nambadan, Joint Commissioner of the SGST department, stated in an official statement that Sajayan’s mother ‘agreed that certain discrepancies transpired in the monthly returns filed and also supplied papers connected to the company and bank account statements’.

The statement said, ‘On further inspection, it was established that all sums received from the person’s taxable provision of service were not reported in the returns’. According to the state’s GST administration, a suppressed turnover of Rs 1.14 crore between July 2017 to September 2021 is where the tax money was allegedly dodged.

BJP leader accuses Nimisha Sajayan of tax evasion

Sandeep G. Varier, a BJP politician, also criticised the actress, saying that she was one among the newer stars who was tax-dodging. The BJP claimed in Malayalam that ‘the state GST intelligence department has found that prominent actress Nimisha Sajayan has a hidden income of more than one crore fourteen lakh rupees. After receiving intelligence about Nimisha’s fraud, the GST department summoned her and Nimisha’s mother Anandavalli S Nair appeared’. However, when the records were verified, the state GST department discovered that Nimisha Sajayan had concealed the revenue. ‘They confessed that there was an error in entering the money’.

In his opinion, the actress’ summons by the state government meant that this could not be classified as political rivalry. According to his post, ‘the same persons who had caused a scandal are the ones who had neglected to pay taxes when I advised the new generation filmmakers of the state to be careful about paying taxes. Political rivalry is incorrect to describe it. The State GST determined Nimisha Sajayan had committed tax evasion’.

However, it should be noted that Varier was recently relieved of her duties as the BJP Kerala unit spokesman, according to a statement that the party made on the subject. He has been accused of mismanaging funds, and recently his purported interactions with Swapna have caused controversy after his alleged pictures with Swapna Suresh surfaced.