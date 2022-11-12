As the heavy rain persists, 27 Tamil Nadu districts proclaim a holiday for schools and colleges.

Several districts in Tamil Nadu are still receiving a lot of rain, which has caused waterlogging in some areas. 27 districts have announced rain days for the academic year.

A holiday was declared for schools and institutions in a number of districts, including Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Villupuram, among others. A few portions of Chennai and the neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet have experienced severe rainfall as a result of the low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka.

A number of locations, including Nilgiri, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Cuddalore, Erode, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Madurai, and Kanyakumari, are indicated by the most recent forecast as having a chance of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning.

The low pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka is still there, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and it is anticipated to become more pronounced over the course of the next 24 hours.

According to the forecast office, it is highly likely to continue moving toward the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till the morning of November 12. For the next three days, the IMD predicted heavy to extremely heavy rain in numerous areas of the state.

Since Thursday night, Puducherry, a nearby state, has been been pummelling by torrential rain. Due to the severe rains, the territorial government proclaimed a holiday for all schools and colleges in the Puducherry and Karaikal districts on Friday and Saturday.