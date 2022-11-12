Home remedies for reducing menstrual cramps

During menstruation, many women experience discomfort and suffering. Pain intensity, on the other hand, might vary. While some people experience a subtle and light pain, others find it excruciating.

Menstrual cramps are throbbing, aching cramps that women get in their lower belly just before and during your period. They’re some of the most common, annoying parts of period. It can be mild to severe. They usually happen for the first time a year or two after a girl first gets their period. With age, they usually become less painful and may stop entirely after the first delivery.

Here are some home remedies to ease menstrual pain:

Massaging the painful areas with essential oils can help reduce pain. Essential oils like peppermint, lavender and rose can be used for this.

Menstrual cramps can also be alleviated by paying attention to certain things in the diet. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fruits, vegetables, nuts, lean meats, and whole grains are all foods that can help ease menstrual cramps. Also drink plenty of water. It also provides relief from muscle aches and pains.

Herbal teas are good for pain relief. Flavors like mint and chamomil can all be tried in the same way. Similarly, teas with cumin is also good.

As with dietary changes, supplements can be taken as an alternative. But this should be done after consulting the doctor.

It is also advisable to choose certain foods that help fight pain. Examples include tomatoes, berries, as mentioned earlier herbs and spices (such as ginger, garlic and turmeric), fatty seafood (such as salmon), leafy greens, and nuts such as almonds or walnuts.