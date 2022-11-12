IFFI 2022 to pay tributes to 17 artists, including KPAC Lalitha, Pratap Pothen, singer KK

Panaji: The 2022 edition of International Film Festival of India will pay tribute to three Keralites namely late actors KPAC Lalitha, Pratap Pothen and singer KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath remembering their contributions to Indian cinema.

The exemplary works of the artistes will be screened at the festival, which is scheduled to be held in Goa this month. KPAC Lalitha starring‘Shantham’ (2001), ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ featuring KK’s songs and ‘Rithubhedam’ (1987) directed by Pratap Pothen will be screened at IFFI.

The 53rd IFFI will pay homage to around 17 artistes, including Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, Bhupendar Singh, Birju Maharaj, PT Shivkumar Sharma, Ramesh Deo, Ravi Tandon, Salim Ghouse, Sawan Kumar Tak, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, T Rama Rao, Krishna Raju, Tarun Majumdar and Vatsala Deshmukh, who passed away in 2022.