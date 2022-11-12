Know how to use pregnancy kit

Pregnancy kit is specially designed for assessing pregnancy results at the comfort of your home. The kit works with just 3 drops of urine sample and shows result in just 5 minutes. It is available in most medical shops and can be bought without a doctor’s prescription.

There are some things to keep in mind while using the pregnancy kit:

Experts say that if the test is done in the morning, the result will be known accurately. Use the test card with early morning urine. Human chorionic gonadotropin hormone is found in the first urine after waking up in the morning.

The test can be done the day after a missed period, but the results may not be accurate. If the result is positive, it can be confirmed that the pregnancy took place three weeks ago. A pregnancy kit is useful only if used correctly.

If periods do not come then test can be done with pregnancy kit. Pour a little of the first urine after waking up in the morning into the pregnancy kit. If pregnancy has occurred, two red or pink lines will appear. If pregnancy has not occurred, only one line should be visible.

Pregnancy kits have been proven to give accurate results within three weeks of conception. Pregnancy kits usually provide a negative result if not pregnant. But experts say that if such a test is done immediately after the abortion, the result may be shown as positive.