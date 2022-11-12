Pokemon’s Ash Ketchum takes home the world title.

The protagonist of the Pokemon anime series, Ash Ketchum, has won the Pokemon World Championship.

More than 25 years after the first episode of the programme aired, fans of the franchise have expressed their joy at the character becoming the strongest Pokemon trainer in the world.

Nearly 200,000 people have liked a post praising Ash from the official Pokemon Twitter account.

The television show, which started out as a video game, has aired more than 1,200 episodes.

Since 1997, when Ash Ketchum first saw the electric mouse-creature Pikachu on his tenth birthday, the anime has chronicled his journey to become a Pokemon Master.

Viewers have been following his training for the past 25 years as he strived to become the best trainer of Pokemon. In the show, Pokemon trainers capture fabled beings known as pocket monsters and engage in combat with them.

Along with the anime television series, the original Japanese Game Boy game has inspired more than 20 films, a trading card game, and a variety of other products, including pogs (collectible cardboard discs) and soft toys.

The majority of the anime seasons follow Ash as he travels to various made-up locales to collect Pokemon in an effort to earn eight gym badges and enter their Pokemon League.