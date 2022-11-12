Vistara increases frequency of flights to these destinations

Mumbai: Vistara has increased frequencies of flights operating to Frankfurt and Paris from New Delhi. The airline would operate 6 flights per week between Delhi and Frankfurt. It will also operate 5 flights a week on the Delhi-Paris route. The air carrier will deploy its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft for the service.

The plane has been customised and comes with a three-class cabin configuration. It has 30 seats in business class, 36 in premium economy class, and 226 seats in economy class.

The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, 5 Airbus A321 neo, 5 Boeing 737-800NG, and 3 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.