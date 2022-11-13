Dams overflowing and streets flooded as a result of the heavy rain in Tamil Nadu

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu experienced widespread, severe to very heavy rain, which caused flooding and overflowing dams in a few districts.

Rainfall is being experienced steadily in the state for more than a week, and it will probably continue in the days to come. The state will have isolated heavy to very heavy rains on Sunday, with thunderstorms and showers expected in Chennai, informs the forecast from the India Meteorological Department.

News agency ANI published pictures of flooded streets in one of the Mayiladuthurai district’s communities to demonstrate how extensive the rain was. Dams in the district of Coimbatore are also overflowing due to the ongoing flood.

A flood alert has been issued for the districts of Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram due to heavy rain. ‘Vaigai Dam in Theni also released 4,230 cubic feet of extra water,’ informed a dam official.

A low pressure region in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka has been causing heavy rains to fall in several areas of Chennai and the nearby districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet.

The predominant rainy season for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal, and other neighbouring regions is the northeast monsoon season, which lasts from October to December. An official from the regional meteorological centre reported that the state capital experienced rainfall that was about 20% above average because of the northeast monsoon.

‘The South Andhra Pradesh, North Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and adjacent southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal coasts have experienced the same,’ says the weather office.