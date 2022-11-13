England defeats Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup for the second time.

Despite having a rough time in the T20 World Cup 2022, England backed Ben Stokes, stating the all-rounder was the guy for the big moments. And on the biggest stages, their Test captain delivered, leading them to victory against Pakistan on a challenging Melbourne Cricket Ground wicket in the T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday, November 10.

Ben Stokes’ intelligent innings of 52 off 49 balls propelled England to a six-wicket victory over Pakistan and their second T20 World Cup championship. Thanks to his closest friend Stokes, Jos Buttler became the second member of England to win the men’s T20 World Cup after Paul Collingwood in 2010.

It was a major letdown for Pakistan because they had miraculously advanced to the semifinals despite suffering losses to Zimbabwe and India in their opening two Super 12 games in Australia. The Babar Azam-led team was frequently compared to Imran Khan’s ‘Cornered Tigers’ of 1992 because both teams had overcome all odds to advance to the World Cup finals.

The similarities between the two World Cups ended there, as Pakistan lost the grand final in Melbourne despite scoring its first run in both tournaments on a no-ball.