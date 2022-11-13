India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in this state, issues red alert

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu for next three days. The national weather agency also issued ‘red alert’ in the state. IMD informed that a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is the main reason for the rainfall.

Meanwhile, several areas of the state have been waterlogged due to heavy rainfall since Friday. Continuous heavy rains in Tamil Nadu caused the overflowing dams in Coimbatore.

The met department has also warned the fishermen not to venture along and off south Andhra Pradesh-North Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts and adjoining Southwest and West-central Bay of Bengal.