Survey reveals, four bridges in UP’s Chandauli district in ‘dilapidated condition’

Following the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi district on October 30, this year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that all bridges in the state be surveyed.

During the survey, four bridges in UP’s Chandauli were identified as dilapidated and unfit for vehicular traffic. The survey report has been submitted to the state government, according to department officials.

The Moosakhand bridge in Chakia, a Naxal-affected area of Chandauli in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is depicted in these photographs. People from about two dozen villages in the district use this bridge, which is located in a forested area about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters.

The bridge was only built 8-10 years ago. More than a half-dozen bridge pillars have been damaged, requiring immediate action by authorities.

Local villager Lesh Kumar Yadav stated, , ‘This bridge was built 8-10 years ago and its condition is very bad. It might collapse anytime. It connects 15-16 villages.’

‘Officers come and go but don’t pay attention to the bridge’s condition,’ said another local villager, Jitendra Kumar.

Musakhand Bridge and Magraur Bridge in Chandauli are included in the report, as are two other bridges in the district that are located in the same area of Chakia.

‘The report has been sent to the government after conducting a survey of the bridges as per the instructions,’ said DP Singh, executive engineer in the Public Works Department (PWD).