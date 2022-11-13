Tesla states it will assist police in investigation of deadly crash in China

Tesla (TSLA.O) said on Sunday that it will assist Chinese police in their investigation into an incident involving one of its Model Y vehicles, following allegations that two people died and three were injured when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The tragedy occurred on November 5 in the southern province of Guangdong, killing a motorcyclist and a high school girl, according to Jimu News, which posted a video showing a car driving at high speeds and colliding with other vehicles and a bicycle.

‘Police are presently seeking a third party assessment agency to determine the truth behind this accident, and we will aggressively provide any necessary support,’ Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company said in a statement to Reuters on Sunday, cautioning against trusting ‘rumours.’

China is Tesla’s second-largest market, and the crash was one of the top trending topics on Weibo on Sunday.