WhatsApp will muffle groups with more than 256 members automatically.

Numerous intriguing features are being developed by WhatsApp. Recently, it was discovered that the messaging app was testing a new function that would mute groups with more than 256 members. The feature has been made available to WhatsApp beta testers using the most recent beta build. This indicates that not all users have yet had access to the feature. Recently, WhatsApp officially launched the Communities feature. You can add more people using the functionality, which is an expansion of the groups.

The function was discovered in the messaging app’s beta version by Wabetainfo, a website that monitors all WhatsApp-related activity. ‘Some beta testers have received the ability to automatically silence large group chats to assist reduce notifications, and it is going out to additional people’ informed meta officials.

There are now 1024 persons who can be added to groups on WhatsApp. While many people may find this handy, some may find it chaotic. As a result, if there are more than 256 members in a group, the group will be immediately muted. However, you always have the choice to unmute the group if you do not want to disable the notifications.

According to the source, the feature may also be available to some lucky beta testers after installing one of the following updates: 2.22.24.9, 2.22.24.10, 2.22.24.11, or 2.22.24.14. The feature will be available to all beta testers who update to the most recent beta version, however if you haven’t yet received it, should wait for it a little more.

In related news, the iOS and Android versions of WhatsApp’s app now support Communities. The Communities function is accessible to web users as well. Users will be able to bring together groups with related interests using WhatsApp Communities. You may connect with your schools, community, camps, and other organisations by using similar groups in one location. On WhatsApp Web, you can locate the community at the top right of your screen, however for iOS users, it shows directly next to chats and settings.

Notably, in addition to the announcement group, a user can create up to 50 more groups. The announcement group can have up to 5000 members added. Any member of the community is welcome to join groups.