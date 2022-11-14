All you need to know about the Measles outbreak in Mumbai

Measles is a highly contagious infection that begins in the lungs. It is only preventable through vaccination and is still one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were approximately 110,000 global deaths in 2017, the majority of which occurred in children under the age of five.

WHAT ARE THE MEASLES SYMPTOMS?

A high fever develops, which is usually the first sign of measles. It starts about 10-12 days after being exposed to the virus and lasts 4 to 7 days. A cough, runny nose, red eyes, sore throat and white spots inside the mouth are all possible symptoms.

Another classic sign of measles is a skin rash lasting up to 7 days. The rash commonly appears on the head and slowly spreads to other parts of the body.

IS THERE A VACCINE AGAINST MEASLES?

Yes, there is a vaccine available against this disease. In order to eradicate measles and rubella, India launched a one-time immunisation campaign in 2017 for all children aged 9 months to 15 years. The vaccination was completed in all states, including Maharashtra.

The government adopted a National Strategic Plan in May with the goal of eliminating measles by the end of 2023. Adults and children who become infected should be isolated for four days after a rash appears.