Delhi lifts ban on BS-4 diesel, BS-3 petrol vehicles as air quality improves

The state government lifted the ban on BS-4 diesel and BS-3 petrol vehicles on Monday morning, as Delhi’s air quality improved slightly.

In response to the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) directives, the Delhi government’s transport department banned the operation of BS-4 diesel and BS-3 petrol vehicles due to rising pollution levels.

In its order, the transportation department stated, ‘As per the directions provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP, there will be a restriction on playing BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi. The above directions will remain enforced till November 13 or downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM orders GRAP-III and above restrictions.’

‘The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been stable for the last few days and no new order has been issued regarding this ban, so it will not be effective from tomorrow. We’re monitoring the situation. If there is an increase in AQI, we’ll review the situation,’ a transport department official said.

However, a Delhi government official stated that a meeting will be held on Monday to decide whether or not the curbs should be maintained.