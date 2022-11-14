Due to DND mode, WhatsApp now alerts you when a call is missed, and companion mode is under development.

According to reports, WhatsApp has released a new upgrade for Android beta testers. WaBetaInfo posted pictures indicating that when Do Not Disturb (DND) mode is activated, the messaging app would now alert users if they miss a call. You can find out the timing of the call using the app.

When a voice call is missed while in Do Not Disturb mode, WhatsApp will notify you in a little box in the chat that it was missed at 21:38. This is a small change, but it’s equally crucial because some users use DND mode in meetings or other settings and are unable to check their messaging app to see if they have received a call. Users will, of course, be able to learn about the missed call if they check the Call section of the app right after turning off DND mode.

When this feature will be accessible to all users via the stable update is currently unknown. Users of the Android 2.22.24.17 version of WhatsApp will be able to use this functionality. According to the mentioned source, several users have reported seeing the same feature in the Android 2.22.24.15 beta edition.

The mentioned source also stated that several beta users will receive the update in the upcoming days. For those who are not aware, every smartphone features a DND mode that mutes all calls, notifications, and alerts. It goes without saying that people use this feature when they don’t want to be bothered by anyone.

According to reports, WhatsApp is also developing a new function dubbed Companion mode. The same source who discovered the feature in the beta version also confirmed that it will allow users to access their current WhatsApp account on a different mobile device. You can currently link your account to up to four different devices, including a tablet and a laptop.