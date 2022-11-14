Indian predator purchased a refrigerator to keep his murdered girlfriend.

Shocking information are emerging in the 26-year-old Shraddha’s murder by her live-in partner, Aftab Amin Poonawalla. Aftab not only tore Shraddha’s corpse apart, but he also devised a strategy to prevent the authorities from recovering her mortal remains.

Aftab is accused of killing Shraddha by strangulation, dismembering her body, and storing the pieces in a 300-liter refrigerator before disposing of them over the course of 16 days in a Delhi jungle. Aftab admitted to having lived with the murder victim after being apprehended by police and being questioned about it.

He admitted to keeping her body pieces in the refrigerator and leaving his flat each night to dispose of a portion of her body to the police. He claimed to have done so near forests and in the nation’s capital. He needed 16 days to dispose of all the body parts.

According to Aftab, he divided Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces. Aftab revealed his strategy for hiding the terrible act, saying that he burned incense sticks to mask the vile scent of her dead body.

‘Following an altercation on May 18, Aftab allegedly killed Sharddha,’ said police. Then, using a sharp object, he cut her body into several pieces, storing the pieces in a refrigerator he had purchased. When he was apprehended on Monday, November 14, the crime was solved five months later.