Investigators in Kherson document around 400 Russian war crimes, says Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian forces of war crimes and killing people in Kherson, which was retaken by Ukraine’s army last week after Russia withdrew.

‘Over 400 Russian war crimes have already been documented by investigators. The bodies of deceased civilians and military have been discovered,’ on Sunday, Zelenskiy delivered his nightly video message.

‘The Russian army left the same barbarism it found in other parts of the country,’ he claimed.

Russia denies that its troops deliberately attack civilians.

Since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, mass graves have been discovered in several locations across Ukraine, including civilian bodies with evidence of torture discovered in the Kharkiv region and Bucha, near Kyiv. Ukraine has accused Russian troops of the atrocities.