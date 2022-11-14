Israel attacks aviation facility in central Syria, killing two troops

On Sunday, Israeli missiles struck a major air base in Syria’s Homs province, killing two personnel and wounded three others, according to the Syrian military, as reported by state news agency SANA.

According to military sources, the Iranian air force recently used the Shayrat air facility.

Syrian official media broadcast a brief video of the ‘attack’ and stated that there were material damages, but did not elaborate.

According to one military insider who was not authorised to speak publicly, the strikes targeted a runway at the huge air facility southeast of Homs.

When asked about the strike, an Israeli military official stated the country does not comment on foreign claims.

The runway and subterranean facilities at Shayrat, including aircraft shelters, have been significantly expanded by the Russian military in the previous three years, according to a military source.

According to security sources, Russia, which maintains a significant military presence in Syria, has personnel stationed near the Shayrat air base and uses it.