Know all about ‘Priapism’

Priapism is a persistent, usually painful, erection that lasts for more than four hours. This even occurs without sexual stimulation. The condition develops when blood in the penis becomes trapped and is unable to drain. If the condition is not treated immediately, it can lead to scarring and permanent erectile dysfunction.

This condition occurs in men of all age groups. But it usually affects men in two different age groups: between the ages of 5 and 10, and 20 and 50.

Health experts and studies show that it is mostly seen in men in their thirties. When asked why priapism occurs, there are many possible reasons. There are several causes for this condition like erectile dysfunction, metabolic disorders, sickle cell disease, blood thinning medicines, hormone therapy, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, cancers such as multiple myeloma and leukemia.

Erectile dysfunction in priapism is caused by pain. Pain is the main symptom. Priapism is when the tip of the penis remains rigid and the rest remains erect, and remains in this position for hours (maybe four hours or more).

Priapism can all be diagnosed with a blood test or an ultrasound scan. Some other tests are also used for diagnosis. It must be understood that this is a disease that requires timely treatment. If left untreated, it can lead to many problems, including permanent erectile dysfunction.