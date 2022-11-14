Mahzooz Draw: 3 expats win Dh100,000 each

Dubai: 3 expats won Dh100,000 each in the Mahzooz weekly draw. Mary from India, Eleuterio and Jennifer from the Philippines won Dh100,000 each.A lucky participant has won the top prize of 20 million UAE dirhams. With this new win, the total number of Mahzooz multi-millionaires jumps to 30.

37 lucky participants won the second prize of Dh1 million by matching four out of five winning numbers. They will take home Dh27,027 each. 1,573 participants won the third prize of Dh350 each. Other winners, 1,614 in number, collectively took home Dh21,550,550 in prize money.

Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.