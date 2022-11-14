Organizations will soon be able to identify their associated accounts on Twitter.

As the new owner of Twitter looks for ways to reduce fake accounts on the network, Elon Musk, a billionaire who owns Twitter, revealed on Sunday that the firm will soon make it easy for businesses to identify Twitter accounts that are connected to them.

Musk said in a tweet on Sunday that ‘Rolling out soon.’ Thanks to Twitter, businesses can confirm whether other Twitter accounts are indeed linked to them.

He said nothing further.

Due to the proliferation of fake accounts, the social media platform paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday. However, some users were able to reclaim their ‘official’ badge thanks to new owner Elon Musk.

Since the recent roll-out, fake accounts posing as well-known companies have appeared with the blue check, including Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Roblox, Nestle, and Lockheed Martin.

In a post from yesterday, Musk stated that Twitter Blue would ‘come back end of next week.’

On Thursday, the day its head of trust and safety departed the organisation, Twitter Inc.’s new owner, Elon Musk, issued a warning that the firm would go bankrupt.

According to Casey Newton, a reporter for the tech website Platformer, Twitter has removed 4,400 of its 5,500 contract employees, with the layoffs expected to have a substantial impact on content moderation and the core infrastructure services.