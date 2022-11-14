Putin’s spy chief meets with CIA chief

According to a White House spokesperson, U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns is in Turkey to inform President Vladimir Putin’s foreign intelligence chief of the repercussions of a potential Russian use of nuclear weapons.

Burns was in Ankara on Monday to meet with Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence organisation, in what is believed to be the first high-level face-to-face interaction between the two countries since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

‘He is not engaging in any sort of negotiations. He does not address a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine,’ acording to the spokeswoman, who requested anonymity.

The spokesperson stated that ‘he is delivering a message on the consequences of Russia using nuclear weapons, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability.’ He will bring up the issues of US citizens who have been wrongfully detained.