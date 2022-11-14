Renowned Cinematographer Pappu Passes Away

On Monday, Sudheesh Pappu, better known by his stage name Pappu, passed away. He had amyloidosis, an uncommon medical ailment, for a number of months, according to sources. ‘Appan’ was Pappu’s final movie in Mollywood. Despite being a part of the production, he was forced to withdraw a week after filming started because of his health. After that, director of photography Vinod Illampally finished the job.

Pappu, who started his career working as Rajeev Ravi’s assistant on movies like Chandni Bar and Dev D. Additionally, he served as the second unit cinematographer on several Rajeev Ravi-directed movies, such as ‘Annayum Rasoolum,’ ‘Kammattipaadam,’ and ‘Thuramukham.’

‘Nyan Steve Lopez,’ ‘Second Show,’ ‘Koothara,’ ‘Ayaal Sasi,’ and ‘Eada’ are a few of Pappu’s independent productions.

Tripunithura, in Ernakulam, is where Pappu is from. Today’s evening will see the cremation at his hometown.