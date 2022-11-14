Shlok Mukherjee of Kolkata wins the Doodle for Google 2022 India

Shlok Mukherjee of Kolkata, West Bengal, has been named the winner of the 2022 Doodle for Google contest in India. The headline of his intelligent and motivational Doodle was ‘India on the centre stage.’ Today, November 14, Shlok’s doodle will be featured on Google.co.in for a full day.

In the next 25 years, scientists in my India will create their own environmentally friendly robot for the sake of humanity, Shlok writes about his doodle. India will frequently travel between the stars, departing from Earth. In the upcoming years, India will grow stronger and continue to advance in the fields of yoga and ayurveda.

The development of technology and sustainability appear as common themes across many of the doodles, which is especially encouraging, according to the Google Doodle page. ‘We were amazed by the creativity and imagination students brought to their entries,’ the page for the Google Doodle says.

Neena Gupta, an actor, producer, director, and TV personality, Kuriakose Vaisian, Slayypoint, Alika Bhat, a creator on YouTube, and the Google Doodle team made up the judging panel for the Doodle for Google contest.

The Doodle for Google competition aims to foster young people’s imagination and creativity, and we are constantly moved by the incredible talent present nationwide.