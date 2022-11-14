Slovenia’s first female president elected on Sunday

Preliminary results show that Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer, won the second round of Slovenia’s presidential election on Sunday and will become the country’s first female head of state.

According to election commission data based on 99 percent of votes counted, Pirc Musar, 54, received 53.86 percent of the vote in the runoff, while her opponent, right-wing politician and former foreign minister Andze Logar, received 46.14 percent.

According to commission data, the turnout was 49.9 percent.

‘I will do all in my power to be a true president for everybody, to work for fundamental and constitutional human and democratic rights and democracy,’ said Pirc Musar after declaring victory.