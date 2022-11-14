Student from UP College Dies After Rape; Suspect Claims He Took Energy Pill: Police

A 25-year-old male has been detained in connection with the alleged rape of a college student in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, who later passed away from massive internal bleeding.

The man, Raj Gautam, allegedly sexually assaulted her when she was home alone.

The individual admitted to taking a performance-enhancing drug before to the act during the investigation. Despite her protests, the girl was repeatedly raped until she fainted and began bleeding from her privates, informed the authorities. When Gautam noticed this, he became alarmed and fled, leaving her bleeding.

Later, when her younger sister came back home, she saw the victim lying motionless on the bed. Police said that after being taken to the hospital, the medical staff declared her dead. Rape was proven by the post-mortem.

The authorities claimed that she died as a result of excessive bleeding brought on by major injuries to her private areas.

The victim’s father had originally claimed that a neighbour and a 65-year-old woman were responsible. The victim’s cell phone data, however, led to Gautam’s arrest.

‘When the victim was alone, Gautam confessed that he went to her house and raped her, leaving her with severe bleeding from her private areas. When Gautam noticed this, he left the area’ Siddhartha Shankar, the police superintendent, told PTI.