Thousands of protesters marched in support of the region’s basic healthcare facilities in Madrid

Thousands of protesters marched in Madrid in support of the region’s basic healthcare facilities, warning that any changes to the system would ‘destroy’ local healthcare. Massive crowds gathered at four locations around the capital under the banner ‘Madrid rallies in support of public healthcare and against the intention to dismantle primary care services.’

According to unions, primary healthcare services in the Madrid area have been under tremendous strain for years due to a lack of funding and workforce, with the problem exacerbated by poor regional administration.

A regional government spokesman told AFP that there were 200,000 people on the streets, but organisers claimed that the number was three times higher, with 650,000 people taking part in the protest.

‘Your health should never depend on your wallet,’ read one huge green banner, while others read: ‘Health care is not for sale, it must be defended’ as thousands of voices demanded the resignation of the region’s right-wing leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso.