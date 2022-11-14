Trinamool Congress leader’s remark about President; Mamatha says, ‘Akhil Giri cannot talk like that’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised on Monday on behalf of his minister Akhil Giri, who drew widespread condemnation for making controversial remarks about India’s President Droupadi Murmu.

‘I apologise for what my MLA said about the president. My party has already apologised and I respect the president a lot,’ Mamata said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo’s apology came just days after West Bengal minister Akhil Giri was heard in a viral video commenting on the President’s appearance and mocking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

‘They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?’Giri, the minister of state for Correctional Homes, was heard saying late Friday evening at a rally in a village in Nandigram.

Mamata said Giri has been cautioned following widespread condemnation and calls to fire him for his derogatory remarks about the president.

‘We all respect the president. She is a highly respected lady. Akhil Giri should not have said this. We condemn this. The party has cautioned him. We do not support this opinion. It has been conveyed to him and he should not say anything on it further. Akhil has done injustice,’ TMC supremo said.