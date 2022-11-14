Ukraine President visits recaptured Kherson

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy travelled to Kherson, the biggest victory so far for his soldiers, and he vowed to continue fighting until Kyiv regains control of all of its occupied territory.

Zelenskiy’s visit coincided with the highest-level, publicly recognised face-to-face U.S.-Russian conversations since the Russian invasion in February, when the heads of American and Russian intelligence met in Turkey.

According to Washington, Kyiv is aware of the conference, which will not discuss resolving the crisis and will instead focus on preventing an unintentional escalation.

Just three days after his troops swept over the city, Zelenskiy was taken through the streets of Kherson by armed escorts while shaking hands with soldiers and waving to citizens watching from nearby apartments.

After telling the soldiers present that they had ‘shown it was impossible to kill Ukraine,’ he observed a moment of silence in memory of the fallen warriors.

In sharp contrast to the early days of the Russian occupation in March, when residents came to criticise Russian forces, residents had also shown up, some with children or baby strollers and some waving or dressed in Ukrainian flags.