Xi Jinping to meet Joe Biden ahead of G20 summit

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Bali, Indonesia, for a long-awaited meeting with US President Joe Biden, ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit anticipated to be laden with tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders are scheduled to talk about Taiwan, Ukraine, and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, all of which will be on the agenda of the G20 meeting, which begins on Tuesday without Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance.

After the Kremlin declared Putin was too busy to attend, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Putin at the G20 summit, the first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

On the eve of his meeting with Xi on Monday, Biden assured Asian leaders in Cambodia that the US would keep communication channels open with China to avoid conflict, with harsh conversations almost inevitable in the coming days. He arrived in Bali late Sunday night.