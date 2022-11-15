Climate justice becomes more difficult when the world population hits 8 billion

The world population surpassed 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to the United Nations, which warned that more hardship awaits regions already facing resource scarcity due to climate change.

According to United Nations projections, there will be less food, water, batteries, and gasoline available as the global population grows by 2.4 billion people by the 2080s.

‘Every single person requires fuel, wood, water, and a place to call home,’ said Stephanie Feldstein, the Center for Biological Diversity’s population and sustainability director.

According to analysts, resource pressure will be especially difficult in African countries where populations are predicted to grow. These are also the countries most vulnerable to climate change and in desperate need of climate finance.

According to the Institute for Economics and Peace, the population of Sub-Saharan Africa, where 738 million people already lack adequate food supplies, is expected to increase by 95% by mid-century. In an October report, the think tank warned that much of Sub-Saharan Africa will be unsustainable by mid-century.