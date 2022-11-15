Dimple Yadav declares assets worth more than Rs 14 crore ahead of Mainpuri bypolls

Dimple Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party and the party’s candidate in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, has declared movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 14 crore.

She has immovable assets worth over Rs 9.61 crore and movable assets worth Rs 4.70 crore, according to the affidavit she submitted with her nomination papers on Monday.

According to the affidavit, her husband, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, has immovable assets worth more than Rs 17.22 crore..

Their combined immovable assets are worth more than Rs 26.83 crore. Dimple Yadav has movable assets worth Rs 4.7 crore, while her husband’s total worth exceeds Rs 8.33 crore.

According to the affidavit, Dimple Yadav owns a computer worth Rs 1.25 lakh, gold ornaments weighing over 2.774 kg, a 203 gm pearl, and a 127.75 carat diamond worth Rs 59,76,687.

The SP chief is liable for more than Rs 17.26 lakh, while his wife is liable for more than Rs 14.26 lakh.

Dimple Yadav graduated from Lucknow University in 1998 (BCom). In 1999, she married Akhilesh Yadav.

The byelection for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, which became vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, will be held on December 5, with the results expected on December 8.