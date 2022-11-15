Germany plans to set up base in Slovakia to repair weapons for Ukraine

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht stated on Tuesday that Germany will construct a maintenance centre in Slovakia to service and repair weapons sold to Ukraine.

‘We have reached an agreement, and work can begin immediately so that all of the equipment delivered (to Kyiv) can be repaired after the conflict,’ she told reporters as she arrived in Brussels for a meeting with her EU counterparts.

Repair work on howitzers and anti-aircraft systems will begin in the coming weeks, according to Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad.

The talks on the pact, which is supported by Germany, began in September, according to Nad, who added that the two countries wanted a swift agreement to help Ukraine battle Russia’s incursion.

‘Because Russian aggression in Ukraine is not abating, our assistance must be postponed,’ Nad said in a statement.

Lambrecht also stated that Berlin intends to train 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers in Germany as part of a European Union training mission by next June.