Hundreds of people in Guangzhou are out on the streets to protest against COVID-19 lockdowns

COVID-19 lockdowns are nothing new for Chinese citizens who have been subjected to severe restrictions since the outbreak began. Because of the government’s Covid Zero policy, local governments have been enforcing strict rules to prevent the spread of infection, causing significant inconvenience for the public.

With China imposing lockdowns in various parts of the country, the people of Guangzhou decided to express their displeasure.

According to videos and photographs on social media, hundreds of people took to the streets in one of China’s largest cities to protest the lockdown. The crowd marched in the Haizhu district and video showed some of them pushing over police barriers.

According to the Hong Kong Economic Journal there were several other protests in the area and authorities and police arrived at the protest sites to control the situation.

While no mention of such protests was made in the national media, videos were shared on social media platforms such as Weibo and WeChat. In the aftermath of the protests, hashtags such as ‘Guangzhou Haizhu district riot’ and ‘Haizhu riot’ were trending on social media.

The lockdown was imposed after a recent surge in Covid cases around the country as the Guangzhou region accounted for more than 5000 cases. With Chongqing being the worst-affected among the cities in Guangzhou, the Communist Party of China has decided to increase restrictions in both Panyu and Liwan districts.