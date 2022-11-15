NATO secretary general cautions against underestimating Russia

In spite of Kyiv’s recent victories on the battlefield, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that Ukraine must choose what conditions are acceptable for talks to stop the war that Russia is conducting against the nation.

In what was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s third significant setback since the war’s beginning in February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the recently retaken southern city of Kherson earlier on Monday.

‘We must avoid the error of undervaluing Russia. The Russian military forces still have a lot of soldiers and significant capabilities,’ at a joint press conference in The Hague with Dutch government representatives, Stoltenberg stated.