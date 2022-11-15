Spanish truckers begin new strike over freight regulations and living expenses

Hundreds of people marched through Madrid’s capital on Monday, demanding changes to the rules governing road freight and protesting the rising cost of living. The march was organised by truck drivers, who earlier this year brought Spain to a standstill.

The unofficial Platform for the Defense of Transport protest comes one day after a sizable gathering opposed to the region of Madrid’s public health policy and eleven days after the country’s major unions held a nationwide protest against rising living expenses.

From the Atocha railway station to the parliament, hundreds of demonstrators wearing high-visibility vests marched while holding signs that said, ‘We don’t want handouts, we want solutions.’

The truckers’ two-month strike in March and April disrupted Spanish supply networks, resulted in food shortages, sparked a wave of inflation, and negatively impacted quarterly economic growth.O

On Monday, the Platform for the Defence of Transport issued a demand for yet another indefinite strike in support of reforms to the rules governing road freight that would defend margins and reduce truckers’ expenses.