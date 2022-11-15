United States reveals that six airlines have issued reimbursements totaling $622 million

The United States Transportation Department announced Monday that six airlines were fined $7.25 million and agreed to repay $622 million in customer fees, as the agency vowed to aggressively enforce consumer rights.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters that the moves helped ensure the carriers paid statutory compensation ‘to hundreds of thousands of passengers who had their flights cancelled or severely modified. It shouldn’t take enforcement action to get airlines to pay the money that they’re obligated to pay.’

Many of the refunds included flights that were delayed or cancelled because to the COVID-19 outbreak, and many travellers had to wait months or even years for their money back.

Buttigieg stated that under the settlements, ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines (ULCC.O) must pay $222 million in refunds and a $2.2 million penalty, while Tata Group-owned Air India must pay $121.5 million in refunds and a $1.4 million punishment.