Bhupendra Patel to file Gujarat Polls nomination today

On Wednesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will file his nomination for the Gujarat Assembly Elections. Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, will also be present.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence in the BJP’s ability to form a government in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, claiming that the party will ‘break all records and win with the most seats.’

The Home Minister is in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to assist the Sanand constituency candidate in filing his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to the media here, Shah stated, ‘The BJP will break all records and win the most seats in this Assembly election, forming the government with a majority.’

Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for their leadership in accelerating the state’s development work.

The Home Minister also addressed the state’s law and order situation, stating that it has improved.

‘The leadership of PM Modi and CM Patel is giving pace to development work. Gujarat’s law and order situation has improved, state’s economy has grown. PM Modi’s development model for Dalits, tribals and OBC community of Gujarat is being followed by CM Patel,’ he said.

Kanu Patel has been nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party to contest the elections in Ahmedabad’s Sanand constituency, which will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5.