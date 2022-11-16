Disagreements over public policy; WhatsApp and Meta chiefs resign!

Abhijit Bose, president of WhatsApp India, and Rajiv Aggarwal, public policy director for Meta Platforms Inc. (META.O) in India, have both announced their resignations, a Meta spokeswoman said on Tuesday. The departures come after Meta’s CEO of India Ajit Mohan left his position last month after four years in it to join competitor Snap Inc. (SNAP.N).

As the Facebook parent presses down on its bet on the metaverse amidst a collapsing advertising industry and decades-high inflation, Meta is also in the midst of significant layoffs announced last week, eliminating more than 11,000 positions or 13% of its staff. Both exits, according to a spokeswoman for Meta, were unrelated to the recent layoffs.

The corporation will hunt for a replacement for Bose, according to the spokeswoman, and has chosen Shivnath Thukral as its new director for public policy in India. In India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has been enforcing stricter regulations for Big Tech corporations, Facebook has been confronted with regulatory obstacles.

The messaging platform owned by Meta, WhatsApp, has also been attempting to expand its payments business in order to compete with more seasoned rivals like Walmart’s PhonePe and Ant Group-backed Paytm and Google Pay from Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O) and Paytm from Ant Group. Manesh Mahatme, who oversaw WhatsApp’s payment operations in India, left the company a few months ago to work for Amazon India.