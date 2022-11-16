Mizoram quarry collapse; 8 killed including labourers from Bengal

At least four West Bengal labourers were among the eight people killed in a stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. As the quarry collapsed on them, 12 workers became trapped in the debris.

The bodies of eight labourers were recovered on Tuesday, while four remain missing.Four of the eight are from West Bengal’s Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts. Buddhadev Mondal (24), Mintu Mondal (22), Rakesh Biswas (20), and Madan Das were among those killed.

Mintu, Buddhadev, and Rakesh were all from the Tehatta, Nadia neighbourhood of Kalitala Para, while Das was from Chapra, North 24 Parganas.

According to local sources, the quartet left their homes earlier this week to work as contractual labourers for ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd.

‘They were ambitious. Mintu wanted to buy a motorcycle and do something on his own without being a burden on his family. So, he joined the construction company,’ Madhusudan Mondal, Mintu’s father, said as tears streamed down his cheek.

‘The boys went to Mizoram on October 8 to work under the contractor company. The contractor was constructing the National Highway in Mizoram. They were among the 12 people who were working to transfer stones from the stone quarry during the construction of the highway,’ Biswas’ neighbour told India Today.

On Monday evening, a stone quarry collapsed on eight labourers in Mizoram, killing eight and leaving four others missing. Today, the bodies of the deceased were recovered. Many people are still believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

According to one of the workers, the rescue operation began approximately four hours after the collapse. According to initial reports, the victims were from Bihar. It was later discovered that four of the eight were from Bengal.