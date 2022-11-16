New mandatory assessment announced for school students in UAE

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has introduced a mandatory assessment for school students. The authority informed that a standardized reading literacy assessment will be held 3 times per year.

All students in the 6-15 age range are required to sit the test. All schools in Dubai will participate in the digital Reading Literacy assessment for Grades 1 to 12, and the Arabic Benchmark Test, from Grades 1 to 9 with effect from the academic year 2023-24.

Also Read: Consumer loans to become costlier as nationalized bank hikes interest rates

Schools have the flexibility to select a reading assessment platform and provider that is appropriate for them and their context.