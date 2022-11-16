Rahul Gandhi has not received a letter of resignation from me: Sudhakaran

KPCC President K Sudhakaran, MP, claimed on Wednesday that it was untrue that he had sent Rahul Gandhi a letter expressing his desire to step down as the state Congress president.

He added that the letter’s contents are a fabrication of the media. The letter is currently being distributed on his behalf. We’ll look into the origin of such a letter, he declared.

He claimed that the Kerala media has been fabricating stories about him for a number of days. ‘It is believed that some media outlets are reporting such news without any verification because they have a hidden agenda,’ he continued.

The KPCC president made reference to the Children’s Day speech, which caused a stir after Sudhakaran was accused of making pro-RSS comments, and claimed that the majority of the hour-long speech was devoted to highlighting the significance of secularism, the applicability of democratic values, and the current requirement for minority protection.

‘A scandal was manufactured by glossing over all those signals and twisting the aim of his speech, which was to mobilise workers for the anti-fascist struggle,’ Sudhakaran said.

He claimed that the most recent argument over the alleged letter was an extension of the earlier debate.