Australian Open: Anwesha Gowda advances to women’s singles 2nd round

Sydney: In badminton, India’s young player Anwesha Gowda advanced to the women’s singles second round at the Australian Open in Sydney. Anwesha Gowda, ranked 8th among junior players worldwide, defeated Australia’s Pitchaya Elysia Viravong by ‘21-9, 21-11’ in the opening round.

In the second-round, she will face reigning champion of the Youth Olympic Games, Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia. Anwesha Gowda has won 4 junior BWF championships in the ongoing season. Gowda is the only Indian shuttler to reach the round of 16 at Australian Open Super 300 in Sydney.

Meanwhile, India’s Tanya Hemanth lost to Malaysia’s Jin Wei Goh in her first-round. In the women’s doubles, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda crashed out, losing to Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun.