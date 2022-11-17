BJP’s big ‘HEADACHE’ is now resolved; THIS veteran will run for Gujarat Assembly Polls

Concerning the Manjalpur seat, the BJP has been perplexed for a while. Yogesh Patel, a seasoned and older candidate, was ultimately selected for this seat by the saffron camp without taking any chances. The revelation of Yogesh Patel’s name was met with jubilant applause from his fans. ‘I will go today to file nomination papers for Manjalpur seat,’ Yogesh Patel announced. His followers broke crackers and handed out candy as Yogesh Patel’s name was spoken. Today, Yogesh Patel and his supporters will go fill out the form.

Yogesh Patel, the Manjalpur seat’s MLA, reportedly attempted to run for office a record seventh time. Other candidates for this position were also brought up in the discussion. Anar Patel, however, was Anandiben’s daughter, and her name was also brought up in the Manjalpur seat. However, word came in late at night that Yogesh Patel’s name had been decided upon in the end. The name for this seat wasn’t selected until the day before nomination papers were due. But this issue was resolved in the wee hours. Only Yogesh Patel will now represent the BJP in Manjalpur.

The nomination form will be filled out today with the help of my followers, Yogesh Patel declared. ‘I am convinced that I will win with a majority’. He further asserted, ‘I was positive I would be issued a ticket. It is a certain that I will prevail’. Yogesh Patel is a BJP lawmaker representing Vadodara’s Manjalpur district. In 2017, he outpolled Congressman Chirag Hanskumar Zaveri (Chirag Zaveri) by 56,362 votes. Yogesh Patel received 1,05,036 votes in 2017, while Chirag Zaveri received 48,674 votes.