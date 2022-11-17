Cristiano Ronaldo is my favourite football player, and Portugal is my favourite team : Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, a former cricketer for India, has admitted that Portugal is his favourite World Cup side and that Cristiano Ronaldo is his favourite football player.

Yuvraj, a well-known supporter of both football and the legendary Manchester United of England, recently discussed his picks for this year’s competition.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh discussed his favourite team and player in an interview with Viacom18 Sports, which will be broadcasting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM on Sports18 – 1 and JioCinema.

Yuvraj declared that Portugal was his favourite team at this year’s tournament and that Ronaldo was his all-time favourite football player. The former cricketer also discussed his first World Cup experience, which was in 2002 when Brazil won.

‘Cristiano Ronaldo is my favourite football player, and Portugal is my favourite team at this World Cup. When Brazil won the World Cup in 2002, that was the first FIFA World Cup I ever watched,’ Yuvraj said.

Many believe that the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be Ronaldo’s final opportunity to win the illustrious cup, and Portugal has already announced a talented lineup for the competition.

The Superstar forward will likely be the centre of the offensive line, assisted by players like Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.